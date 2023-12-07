BCTC names longtime employee, interim president as the next leader of the college

Greg Feeney, former provost and interim president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College, has been named the school’s next president, BCTC announced Wednesday night.

Feeney was named interim president in July when former BCTC president Koffi Akakpo became the president of Kentucky State University. Feeney is a long-time BCTC employee, working there for 25 years. Prior to being named provost, he was the vice president of academics and workforce development, dean of academics and dean of academic support.

“It has been my honor to spend 25 years of my career at this incredible institution, and I look forward to working with the amazing team we have here, our incredible community partners, and taking this institution to the next step,” Feeney said.

Feeney was previously the assistant dean of history, languages and social sciences, and a professor at BCTC. He has a doctorate in interpersonal communication from the University of Kentucky, and both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in communication theory and organizational communication.

“There are only good things ahead,” Feeney said.

BCTC is the second-largest college in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, with more than 14,700 students enrolled last year, according to KCTCS data. Feeney was unanimously selected for the role, said Larry Ferguson, KCTCS acting president and member of the selection committee.

“This is such exciting news for BCTC and the greater Lexington area,” said Ferguson. “Dr. Feeney brings a long record of leadership and accomplishment to the position, while also serving as a passionate advocate for student success both in the classroom and as students transition to the workforce.”

Feeney was one of three finalists for the position. Other candidates were Kendricks Hooker, provost of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in North Carolina, and Rick Smith Sr., vice president of external relationships and economic partnerships at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Candidates were on campus earlier this week for community forums.