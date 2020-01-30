BD&J Attorneys Previously Sued Los Angeles Apartment Building Involved in Second Fire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys with the law firm BD&J, PC are speaking out following a second fire at the Barrington Plaza Apartments in West Los Angeles.

A fire tore through the sixth floor of the 25-story building in West Los Angeles around 8:37AM on Wednesday, injuring 11 people, one critically according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Our hearts go out to the injured victims and all the residents who are now displaced by this preventable disaster," said attorney Shawn McCann of BD&J, PC.

McCann along with attorney Lauren Horwitz, represented victims of the October 18, 2013, fire at the same building, which occurred on the 11th floor. The 2013 fire injured two people and forced more than 100 residents to seek temporary housing.

The plaintiffs in that lawsuit claimed that the building's owners and operators were negligent for failing to have fire sprinklers, pressurized stairwells, and an adequate emergency plan. The staff of the building also failed to act appropriately after the fire broke out and left the residents to fend for themselves in the emergency. The trial lasted for five weeks in Los Angeles Superior Court. The jury found Douglas Emmett Management, LLC negligent and 100% at fault for the harm caused.

"We're extremely disheartened that something like this could happen again in the same apartment building," said Lauren Horwitz. "It appears the building's owners have not learned from past mistakes."

BD&J, PC is a personal injury law firm based in Beverly Hills. The plaintiff's firm handles a broad range of cases including semi-truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, train crashes, auto accidents, pedestrian accidents, and much more.

Contact:

BD&J, PC

(424) 288-4251

rg@bhattorneys.com

https://www.bdjinjurylawyers.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdj-attorneys-previously-sued-los-angeles-apartment-building-involved-in-second-fire-300995817.html

SOURCE BD&J, PC