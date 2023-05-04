BDP seek public’s help identifying suspect in connection to two recent assault and battery incidents
Boston Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to two recent assault and battery incidents
The incidents occurred during the morning of Tuesday, May 2 in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue and 80 Francis Street.
The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is advised to contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.
Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW