BDP seek public’s help identifying suspect in connection to two recent assault and battery incidents

Boston Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to two recent assault and battery incidents

The incidents occurred during the morning of Tuesday, May 2 in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue and 80 Francis Street.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is advised to contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

