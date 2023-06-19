Beach beauty spot eroding into sea, residents fear

Residents are concerned the coastal erosion will lead to the area disappearing completely

A beach which is considered as an area of outstanding natural beauty and a site of special scientific interest is crumbling into the sea.

An Anglesey beach is rapidly eroding due to the speed and impact of storms and powerful Menai Strait tides, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Residents are concerned that sea defence work carried out by Anglesey County Council has sped up the damage to Lleiniog beach.

The council and Natural Resources for Wales (NRW) have been asked to respond.

The area has been studied by scientists and academics for its rare rocks and geology, archaeology, marine and Roman and medieval historical features.

Now sandy areas are visibly changing and disappearing, the sedimentary cliffs are breaking down and a water channel on the beach has changed direction.

Resident Gareth Phillips said: "We have had huge barriers built to protect newly built houses near the coast."

Along with the impact of climate changes and rising seas, he questioned whether these tidal defences could be having an impact by redirecting the powerful waves towards the carpark and beach.

"We now have erosion at the car park, which is an asset much appreciated by visitors and the community," he added.

He is calling for the authorities to take action.

One local who wished to remain anonymous there had been "dramatic changes" to the area.

"It looks completely different to a year ago, the edges of car park are gradually disappearing, each time I go down there more has gone, the beach looks completely different."

Another passer-by said: "It is just shocking at how much it is changing in such a short time at Lleiniog."