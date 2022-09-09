A On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) insider increased their holdings by 286% last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in On the Beach Group plc's (LON:OTB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Simon Cooper made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£2.0m worth of shares at a price of UK£1.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.16). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Simon Cooper was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

On the Beach Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of On the Beach Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests On the Beach Group insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about UK£2.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At On the Beach Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that On the Beach Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with On the Beach Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: On the Beach Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

