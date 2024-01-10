Beach house for sale in Florida looks normal but packs a surprise. See for yourself

A seaside home with your normal, run-of-the-mill exterior (where it looks like there’s a minuscule number of tiny windows) and dramatic — and sunny — interior has landed on the real estate market in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Exterior of the home

But beauty is expensive — the house is listed for $18.95 million.

View

“Nestled along the coveted 30A coastline, this exceptional property, exquisitely designed by renowned architect Matt Savois, offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, sophistication, and coastal living,” the listing on Compass says.

Family room

“Boasting an expansive 6, 994 square feet of living space, this 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom masterpiece stands as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and enduring elegance.”

Dining area

The glamour of the interior is captured perfectly against the turquoise backdrop of the Gulf that can be seen from its floor-to-ceiling windows, which complements the harmonizing floor plan.

Bedroom

But the real kicker? It’s all-concrete.

Bathroom

“To move this home, you’d have to dynamite it away,” listing agent Jonathan Spears said to Realtor.

Bedroom

So any unexpected weather is a breeze — probably literally.

Other features of the estate include:

Swimming pool and spa

Carriage house

Outdoor porch

Private parking court

Garage

View

“Offered fully furnished, this estate presents a rare opportunity to acquire a prestigious residence that seamlessly blends elegance, comfort, and coastal charm,” the listing says.

Front door

The home is held by Spears and Luke Andrews.

Kitchen

