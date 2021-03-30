Norfolk beach loved by Royals bans off-lead dogs to save rare birds

Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Holkham as children - Getty Images

A beach beloved by the Royal family for walking their corgis and spaniels has banned off-lead dogs from large swathes of the coastline in order to protect rare birds.

Lord and Lady Leicester, who are friends with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been working to protect the wading birds and seals which visit their grand estate in North Norfolk.

Holkham Hall, a stone's throw from Sandringham, boasts dramatic pine-fringed sandy beaches and is used as settings for movies including Shakespeare in Love.

It is also a haven for birdwatchers, who come to spy on the many red-listed birds which make the dunes their nest, and dogwalkers – including the Royals.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne have been pictured grinning in the sand dunes, flanked by Corgis, at the pristine beach, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were known to walk their black spaniel Lupo there regularly before he died earlier this year.

The Queen is said to spend New Year’s Eve at Holkham, and has a New Year’s Day picnic there too, which comprises bullshots (consomme laced with vodka) and roast pheasant. She has close ties with the family, which includes Lady Glenconner, who was a close friend of Princess Margaret and served as maid-of-honour at the Queen's coronation.

The jewel of Holkham is its four-mile long beach, often voted the finest in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were known to walk their dog there - Bauer-Griffin

Jake Fiennes, an ecologist tasked with returning the grounds to nature and protecting rare animals, noticed that during lockdown last year many chicks thrived as fewer dogs disturbed nests.

He told The Telegraph: "In lockdown, we saw effectively visitor numbers disappear overnight. We did see nature start to frequent places it wouldn't ordinarily because there were people there.

"Areas with a lot of people traffic, birds started to nest in, and if we look at the whole process until lockdown was lifted late June, we saw successes in birds that historically have not done well, winged plovers had their most successful years for decades."

However, once lockdown lifted, he watched in horror as off-lead dogs rampaged over the nests.

Mr Fiennes said: "We saw the little terns come and nest in April and then we had high tides and they did it again in May. They attempted for a third time when lockdown was restricted, we had 22 little terns within the tern cordon – those within 48 hours they had gone from 22 to one. That is because of the huge release of people and dogs wanting to come out of being in lockdown."

Holkham Hall - Tony Buckingham

Now, dogs will be banned from the beach at Wells-Next-The-Sea in order to protect seals which lie there year-round, and on sections of Holkham Beach near the nests, owners will be required to put their animals on leads during breeding season.

The rules will apply to everyone – even the Royal family, Mr Fiennes explained, adding: "I am aware that members of the Royal family do frequent the beach with their dogs

"Yes there are royals, yes there are celebrities, and yes there are those well known in society. The great and the good visit Holkham beach – it is a great place for everyone to enjoy. Dogs are warmly welcomed, and there was overwhelming agreement from owners with the new rules."