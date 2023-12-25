Is the beach open? What about movies? Museums? See what’s running in Miami on Christmas

It’s Christmas Day in Miami. So, what’s there to do?

While most stores and malls are closed on Monday, some businesses are ready for visitors on the holiday. And so are some South Florida attractions.

If you need a last-minute gift or need to return an ugly or misfit present, your choices are limited. And if you want to get out, you have options to enjoy the day in the great, but gloomy outdoors.

Here’s a look at what’s open:

Parks, beaches and attractions

Beaches:

▪ If you’re brave enough to confront the rain in the forecast, South Florida’s beaches are open all day. Usual parking rates apply.

Parks:

▪ Everglades National Park is open.

▪ Florida state parks are open, including Oleta River State Park in Northeast Miami-Dade and Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne.

▪ All of Miami-Dade’s county-run parks are open, including Greynolds and Haulover in Northeast Miami-Dade and Matheson Hammock near Coral Gables. Zoo Miami and Jungle Island also are open.

▪ Bayfront Park in downtown Miami is open, but the adjacent Bayside Marketplace retail complex is closed.

Take note: Broward County parks and nature centers are closed Christmas Day, except for Everglades Holiday Park, which is open.

Stores

Are any stores open except Walgreens and CVS? If you need to get out (or need a last-minute ingredient for Christmas dinner), you can wander the aisles at Sedano’s which is open. Malls and most stores won’t open again until Tuesday, including Walmart and Target.

Movies

Most movie theaters across South Florida are open on Christmas.

Museums

▪ Frost Science in downtown Miami is open, but the nearby Perez Art Museum isn’t.

▪ The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale’s arts district is open.

Res taurants

▪ Fancy: Many fine restaurants are open for Christmas and serve special holiday menus.

▪ Neighborhood: Some neighborhood restaurants are closed for the day, so check before you go.

▪ Quick marts: Restaurants in gas stations, including Wawa and 7-Eleven, are generally open.

▪ Fast-food: McDonald’s, Burger King Starbucks, Dunkin’ vary by location, but most are closed.

Sports

Basketball: The Miami Heat plays the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. Christmas at Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.