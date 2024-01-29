Beach water closures remain in place following San Diego flash floods

SAN DIEGO — There are several beach water closures and advisories still in place along the San Diego County coast following the heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.

Water closures remain in place at the Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park after raw sewage was mixed into the water during the Jan. 22 winter storm and flash floods.

Nearly four inches of rain fell Monday in a time span of just a few hours in some areas of the county. It was the city’s rainiest day ever in January and the fourth wettest day on record.

The flash floods caused damage across the county, with some areas under several feet of water.

14.5 billion gallons of raw sewage from Mexico entered US during storm

In the Tijuana River Valley thick piles of sewage was strewn across South Bay neighborhoods and roads, leaving residents to wade through contaminated water.

The storm sent more than 14.5 billion gallons of untreated raw sewage into California from Mexico, according to figures released by the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Water closures at Sweetwater Channel, Pepper Park and Bayside Park in Chula Vista have been in place since Monday.

The water closure was lifted for San Diego Bay on Sunday. However, closures remain in place for the shoreline in front of Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) said in an update Sunday.

San Diego County will qualify for flood relief funds

Sewage contamination signs are posted at the impacted areas. It is advised to avoid water contact in areas with raw sewage.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to Coronado will remain closed until water samples confirm the water is at safe levels.

San Diego flood help: What to do if you were impacted by the floods

The San Luis Rey River outlet in Oceanside and North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay have been under beach water advisories since last week as bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness.

The San Diego River – Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been under a beach water advisory since late November. The Children’s Pool in La Jolla remains under a chronic advisory.

‘Impactful’ atmospheric river likely to bring more heavy rain to San Diego

Expect waves 3 to 5 feet Sunday into Monday, with a high rip current risk, according to the National Weather Service. Tides are expected to reach heights of just under 5 feet.

With more rain forecast to hit San Diego County later this week, the county has a list of tips for preparing for a storm you can find online here.

