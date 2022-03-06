The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

Last week, you might have seen that The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to US$1.95 in the past week. Revenues of US$874m beat expectations by a respectable 5.8%, although statutory losses per share increased. Beachbody Company lost US$0.83, which was 80% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Beachbody Company after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Beachbody Company, is for revenues of US$733.4m in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 16% reduction in Beachbody Company's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$0.43. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$787.1m and losses of US$0.31 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a massive increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target fell 18% to US$2.94, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Beachbody Company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Beachbody Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.75 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 16% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.6% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Beachbody Company's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Beachbody Company analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Beachbody Company you should be aware of.

