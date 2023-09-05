Some beaches closed on Labor Day due to sewage contamination
Beachgoers were forced to go elsewhere after sewage contamination forced the closure of beaches in Imperial Beach on Labor Day.
Beachgoers were forced to go elsewhere after sewage contamination forced the closure of beaches in Imperial Beach on Labor Day.
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Plus, save over 60% on a set of popular Cuisinart knives — you'll get six for $25!
Goldman points out that the US economy is still adding jobs and wages are increasing, both positives for economic growth projections.
Snag a Dyson stick vacuum for $140 off, a 58" smart TV for under $300 and lots of other discounted goodies this holiday weekend.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
Speed through the city as Sonic, play baseball, and so much more.
Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, and Home Depot are among the retailers open and looking to bolster business this Labor Day weekend.
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
'They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them,' shared a fan.
The singer, who retired in 2021 due to health issues, died of liver failure after entering hospice care on Sept. 3.
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 10,000+ fans.
Enjoy scorching-hot savings on gas, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills from Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $25.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
You can't ignore 25,000 five-star reviews.