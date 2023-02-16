Beaches on Scotland's 'Hawaii of the North' at risk after sand stolen

Beach rustlers are removing the famous sand of Tiree in the Hebrides on an industrial scale, it has been claimed

With its stunning white crystal sands, it is known as the "Hawaii of the North".



But beach rustlers are removing the famous sand of Tiree in the Hebrides on an industrial scale, it has been claimed.



Landowner Argyll Estates suspects sand is being “stolen” by “greedy” islanders under the cover of darkness.



Reports also indicate that it is "the wealthier residents" who are involved - "so the reasons for this may not always be need, but perhaps greed”, the factor of Argyll Estates, Hugh Nicol, wrote in a letter to this month's meeting of Tiree Community Council.



Argyll Estates owns an extent of shoreline, from the high to the low water mark, around Tiree, which has a population of 650, Kintyre, Cowal, Lismore and Mull.



Mr Nicol's letter stated: "I have had credible reports of substantial illegal commercial sand and gravel extraction on Tiree shores and beaches.



"This is not new, but I understand the theft this year is again out of hand.

"Neither is it new for very few people to note it now and then for many to grumble in spring and summer at the winter damage that they watched happening without comment or challenge."



A beach on Tiree - Wirestock/iStockphoto

Mr Nicol said the removal of sand was a "regularly reported problem but the people reporting don't want to state their names because it's a small community".

"I'm just trying to get something done to stop this happening," he added.

A Tiree beach - Paul McGee/Moment RF



Community councillor Dr John Holliday said sand is used in looking after livestock.



“A lot of people in-byre their cattle during the winter and so these people need quite a lot of sand for their animals to lie on or to stand on," he said.



In response, Tiree Community Council (TCC) said: "TCC is very clear in recognising the value of crofting and farming to the island’s economy, culture and population.



"TCC is also clear that local sand and gravel currently play a key role in making this industry more economically viable here, and in improving the welfare of livestock.



"TCC shares the concerns of many of our constituents about the erosion of parts of the island’s coastline.

"TCC would encourage Argyll Estates to work constructively with the crofting community to provide more clarity on what constitutes acceptable and sustainable use, and guidance on locations where long-term impact on coastal erosion would be minimal, or entirely balanced by natural replacement."