Beachfront condo tower collapse near Miami

Best Life

If you have a headache, you pop an ibuprofen. If you have indigestion, you take an antacid. And if you have insomnia, you swallow a sleep aid. Many of us depend on medication to relieve any pain or discomfort. However, it's possible to have too much of a good thing—and there's one common medication that can have detrimental effects on your health if it's used for longer than a week, experts say. To make sure you're not overusing this medication and putting yourself at risk, read on.RELATED: If Y