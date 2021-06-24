Beachfront condo tower collapse near Miami
The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday, drawing a massing response from emergency services. (June 24)
The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday, drawing a massing response from emergency services. (June 24)
Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble early Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed just north of Miami Beach, leaving at least one person dead and at least 10 injured, officials said.The condominium building in Surfside, Florida, about 15 miles north of Miami, had 136 units, and about 55 units collapsed, according to Jadallah. The reason for the collapse was unknown at this time.
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person and trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett warned that the death toll was likely to rise, saying the building manager told him the tower was quite full at the time of the collapse around 1:30 a.m., but the exact number of people present was unclear. “The building is literally pancaked,” Burkett said.
New security camera video of the partial collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condo from a neighboring high rise is both chilling and revealing.
Rescue crews are continuing to search through the rubble for survivors after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed early Thursday in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach.
Footage shared by Fox Sports 640 radio host Andy Slater on Twitter shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.
Joe Raedle/GettyMIAMI—In the early hours of Thursday morning, the ocean-facing side of a 12-story condo block on the southeast Florida coastline abruptly collapsed, sending more than 50 apartment units crashing down to the ground below.The collapse in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, has left at least one person dead—though authorities are expecting far more fatalities. A huge rescue operation was underway with at least 35 people pulled alive from the rubble and 12 reported injuries. Miami-D
It is "imperative" to find out the truth of what happened that day, the speaker of the House said during her announcement.
Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.
Witnesses describe the collapse of a building that left dozens missing and at least one person dead.
If you have a headache, you pop an ibuprofen. If you have indigestion, you take an antacid. And if you have insomnia, you swallow a sleep aid. Many of us depend on medication to relieve any pain or discomfort. However, it's possible to have too much of a good thing—and there's one common medication that can have detrimental effects on your health if it's used for longer than a week, experts say. To make sure you're not overusing this medication and putting yourself at risk, read on.RELATED: If Y
“It’s likely that one moment things will seem fine, and the next everything falls apart.”
Survivors of previous disasters have survived for days and even weeks.
A partial building collapse near Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue.
With the weather warming up and summer Fridays back on the calendar, many people are eagerly planning weekend road trips once again. While driving anywhere means the potential for a car accident, there's another pressing safety concern on the roads this summer that experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) want you to be aware of.Before you get behind the wheel for your next trip, read on to discover the surprising danger could put you at risk for serious injury this summ
Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside near Miami Beach was completed in 1981. A recent condo sold for $710,000 at the oceanside property, according to Zillow.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have been unable to make contact with 51 people who "supposedly" live in the building, home to a mix of people including families and part-time "snow birds" who spend the winter months in Florida. A fire official said 35 people were rescued from the building in Surfside, a seaside enclave of 5,700 residents on a barrier island across Biscayne Bay from the city of Miami, including two who were pulled from the rubble as response teams used trained dogs and drones in a search for survivors.
A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life. When the brother-in-law isn't there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”
Receiving a package you didn't order may seem like a nice problem to have but it could be you're caught up in a new scam.
President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday.
The eccentric technology innovator had been accused of tax evasion by the IRS.