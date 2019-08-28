This Beachfront Florida Spaceship House—Available to Rent!—Is Out of This World

The Sunshine State certainly has a reputation for interstellar activity–it’s home to the Kennedy Space Center and ground zero for numerous rocket launches since the dawn of the Apollo missions. But while Florida’s Space Coast—the stretch of land between Melbourne and Cape Canaveral National Seashore—stakes a claim as the official launch HQ, it’s not the only beachfront destination where Trekkies looking for a space fix can get away.

Related: The Most Unique Beach House Rentals in the World

In the tiny town of Navarre Beach on the Florida panhandle, an otherworldly-looking dome house stands out among a sea of charming beach cottages. Dubbed the Spaceship House, the low-slung, stilted structure is available to rent for $180 per night on Airbnb.

Airbnb More

While it’s unclear exactly when the Spaceship House was built (or landed?) here, Airbnb hosts say the unique vacation escape recently underwent a full remodel. And, fortunately for those looking for a truly authentic outer space experience, that doesn’t include any open shelving or farmhouse sinks. It does, however, include an open floor plan with a half-moon shaped kitchen that shares with a minimally outfitted living and dining room (including a tulip table and chairs).

Airbnb More

Gray walls and floors are punctuated by candy-colored orange accents, including ceiling beams and side tables. Geometric designs on the kitchen cabinetry and backsplash enhance the Space Age feel. In the bedrooms and baths, the space theme is carried through with artwork (including a trio of porthole windows decorated with faux galactic views) and accessories.

Related: The Best Airbnbs Have These 7 Things in Common:

Perhaps the best part about this outer space escape is that, while you might feel like Han Solo inside, step outside the ship’s orange front door and you’re transported back to paradise. With the Gulf of Mexico just steps away, sandy beaches are the reward for an afternoon of galaxy exploration (and “space bicycles" are included). Does it get any cooler than that?

Book your stay in the Spaceship House here, and see more photos below:

Airbnb More