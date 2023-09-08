Beachgoer thinks she hears gunshot and finds she’s been struck by arrow, Hawaii cops say

A 31-year-old woman was walking back to her vehicle from a Hawaii beach when she thought she heard a gunshot, police said.

That’s when she realized she had been struck by an arrow, police said.

The woman was leaving Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 on the island of Hawaii when she was struck, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

She didn’t know she was hurt until she looked at her left bicep and saw bleeding and a cut, police said. Then she drove to get help from first responders.

Authorities said they found an arrow lodged in the driver’s side rear quarter panel of her vehicle. Police said the arrow was “consistent with arrows designed for use in crossbows.”

The woman was taken to a hospital and later released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Cacique Melendez at 808-326-4646, ext. 281, or email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov. A report can also be made to the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

