Beachgoers approach a sperm whale as it swam close to the shoreline
A sperm whale who swam up dangerously close to the shore allowed swimmers to get a feel before officials closed off the beach.
A sperm whale who swam up dangerously close to the shore allowed swimmers to get a feel before officials closed off the beach.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
It also has new data deletion features.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
Instagram is considering a new feature called "flipside" that allows users to establish a new, private side to their profile where they could post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends. The feature essentially productizes "finstas" -- the slang term for alternate Instagram accounts where people post their real-life photos, as opposed to the more polished photos they post on their public Instagrams. With "flipside," Instagram could make it easier to share photos and videos with a private group of friends, without having to establish an entirely separate account -- or, perhaps, one existing outside the bounds of Instagram's parental controls.
The long-running video game expo E3 is officially dead. “It’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.
Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.
After years of aggressive expansion at home, China's autonomous vehicle upstarts are now setting their gaze on overseas markets. WeRide, in particular, has been on a licensing spree. On Monday, WeRide announced it has obtained two licenses from Singapore that will allow its robobuses to test on public roads on a "larger" scale.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Enjoy much-needed peace and quiet with these top-rated noise-cancelling headphones.
Investors are counting down to key consumer inflation data and the Fed's last policy decision of the year.
Free Radical Design, the company tasked to create a TimeSplitters reboot, has closed its doors. Additionally, the developer’s official website now redirects to a 404 error, along with text reading “company not found” and a sad face.
Android users can once again send and receive iMessages to and from Apple devices after a Beeper Mini update.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Bradley Beal has played just three games for the Suns this season.
Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus sees rate cuts and a resilient economy driving the S&P 500 to new highs next year.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.