Beachgoers in awe as massive creature swims nearby in Australia. But is it in trouble?

Beachgoers were in awe, staring and cheering or swimming out into the surf when a massive creature appeared just yards from the shore, Australian video shows.

People treading in the vibrant blue water off Perth’s coast are dwarfed by a gray figure — a large whale slowly cruising through the shallows, video shared to Facebook by Ori Weiser shows.

Most onlookers watched from the beach, but many swam out to get closer to the whale, video shows.

“How lucky are you to be there for it!!” a commenter said. “Magical.”

But others found the rare sight worrying, saying that the whale may be sick, hurt or lost, and in danger of beaching itself.

In another video, shared by 9NewsPerth, swimmers can be heard yelling and screaming in excitement right beside the docile giant. A witness said some were even touching the whale and climbing on it, “which was so disappointing because they’re such beautiful creatures.”

Swimmers were asked to leave the waters after some approached the 15-metre humpback to touch it as it lingered in the shallow waters of Leighton Beach.#9News pic.twitter.com/cfV25xnOor — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) December 10, 2023

Eventually, officials arrived at the scene and ordered everyone out of the water, the video showed.

“He just came in for a quick beer,” Weiser said, responding to commenters worried about the whale’s health.

“Looked like was beaching himself but after a while and support from all of us swam back out happy,” he said.

Worldwide, about 2,000 whales and dolphins become beached every year, according to the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

“The beaching of a single, live animal is usually the result of sickness or injury,” according to the organization. “Bad weather, old age, navigation errors, and hunting too close to shore also contribute to beachings.”

