Beachgoers 'Stunned' as Cassowary Swims to Shore

Wildlife officials said beachgoers in Queensland were left stunned when a cassowary swam in from a good distance offshore recently, in a rare and unusual sighting of the giant flightless bird.

This footage was supplied by Nikita McDowell to the Queensland Department of Environment. It shows the cassowary standing on shore after its long swim, as well as its approach to the shore from a far distance out.

Cassowaries are found in New Guinea and northeastern Australia, with an estimated 4,000 living in the wild in Queensland, according to the state’s department of environment. They should be approached with caution, due to the powerful kicks they can give with their clawed feet. Credit: Nikita McDowell via Storyful