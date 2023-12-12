Beachgoers Touch Whale in Distress Before It Died

A whale in Australia has died, after being stranded on a sand bar for several days. The sperm whale was seemingly stranded on a sandbar off the beach near Perth, causing great concern. While in this vulnerable position, curious swimmers touched the whale with their bare hands and a small boat ran into the mammal. Authorities say the whale stopped breathing on December 12. The whale’s body will be removed from the water for testing to understand more about its health.

