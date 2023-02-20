Get To The BeachIn Style In This Fiat Jolly Selling This Weekend At GAA

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

55 miles per gallon and infinite smiles per gallon.

Have you ever dreamed of a classic Italian car that you could use for anything from canyon carving to beach cruising and still get really good gas mileage? Well, if so, then you’re in luck as this 1968 Fiat Jolly 500 has recently come into the market and collectors everywhere are extremely excited. A lot of questions may arise to the laymen pertaining to why one would become so joyous over the thought of owning a Fiat. However, enthusiasts like you and I see the real value in this car and that’s something that no one else has to approve of.

First of all, let’s get down to brass tacks with the realization that this vehicle is absolutely tiny in every sense of the word. Everything from its engine to the passenger seating is made to be as small as possible. Sure, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, particularly if you are above 5’5”. But it gives the car this incredible superpower that a lot of newer vehicles just lack.

That, of course, is the ability to feel quick without that much power, resulting in lower cost overall. Indeed, it is a very practical car made for those who love to drive but also like to be pragmatic. That’s exactly why the motor, a 500 cc engine, gets a whopping 55 miles per gallon with true efficiency on its side. It also helps that the whole shabang was hand built and fully restored making sure you can always enjoy the ride.

