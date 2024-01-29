Beachline closed in east Orange County for semi fire
Orange County Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are working a large semi-truck fire along State Road 528, near Innovation Way.
The call went out just before 8 a.m.
From FDOT cameras, you can see a semi-truck jackknifed and on fire.
WFTV has contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Fire Department for more details.
This is a developing story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.
