Beachline closed in east Orange County for semi fire

Orange County Fire Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are working a large semi-truck fire along State Road 528, near Innovation Way.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The call went out just before 8 a.m.

From FDOT cameras, you can see a semi-truck jackknifed and on fire.

READ: Police chief: Suspect dead, 1 killed, 2 police officers shot in Palm Bay

WFTV has contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Fire Department for more details.

This is a developing story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.