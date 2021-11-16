Beachwood man, 34, admits to string of heists in Beachwood, Berkeley and Toms River

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

TOMS RIVER — A 34-year-old Beachwood man pleaded guilty Tuesday to six counts of robbery in a string of heists at gas stations and convenience stores in Toms River, Berkeley and Beachwood.

Thomas Jann also admitted to burglarizing a home before the robbery spree that took place between July 27 and Dec. 31 of 2020.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement it will seek a sentence of 16 years for two of the robbery charges — both first-degree crimes — eight years for four of the second-degree robberies and four years for the burglary. Those expected three sentences would run concurrently, the prosecutor's office said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Jann entered the guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins at Ocean County Courthouse.

He will have to serve 85% of the concurrent sentences under the No Early Release Act or nearly 13 years, with credit for time served taken into account.

Jann has been locked up in Ocean County Jail since his 2 a.m. arrest by Toms River police on Jan. 1 at a hotel on Route 9, hours after he robbed a gas station on Route 37 in the township.

Jann threw hot coffee at the clerk at the Exxon Tiger Mart about 7 p.m. that New Year’s Eve and grabbed money from the cash register, a crime he pleaded guilty to.

A joint investigation by police in Toms River and Beachwood, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office into that and other robberies led the officers to Jann.

Jann also pleaded guilty to the the following crimes:

  • On Dec. 30, Jann grabbed a cashier around the neck and held a rock to his head at the 7-11 convenience store on Route 166 in Toms River, then stole money from the cash register.

  • On Dec. 26, Jann stole money from the cash register at ShopRite 9 in Bayville and pushed a female as he left the store.

  • That same day, Jann attacked a cashier at the Krauszer’s Food Store on Hooper Avenue in Toms River and stole cigarettes.

  • On Dec. 24, Jann, holding a box cutter, threatened an attendant at Robin's Convenience Store Deli & Grill in Beachwood and grabbed money from the cash register.

  • On Dec. 19, Jann attacked a gas station attendant at the Wawa convenience store on Route 9 in Toms River and stole money from the cash register.

  • The investigation into the robberies revealed that Jann unlawfully entered a home in Beachwood on July 27, 2020 and stole cash.

Ken Serrano has covered crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues in New Jersey for more than 20 years. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Beachwood NJ man pleads guilty to Ocean County robberies, burglary

