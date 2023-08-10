Beachwood man sought after being charged with vehicular homicide in Plumsted crash

Police news

Authorities are searching for a Beachwood man who has been charged in a fatal collision in Plumsted in May after blood tests showed he was drunk and had cocaine in his system, authorities said.

John Zinkoski, 41, was charged Tuesday with vehicular homicide and strict liability vehicular homicide for the crash that killed Judi Smith, 59, of Browns Mills, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Plumsted police went to Pinehurst Road and Long Swamp Road near New Egypt Speedway shortly before 6 p.m. on May 12 on the report of a serious motor vehicle crash. A Volvo XC60 SUV driven by Smith turned right onto Pinehurst Road from Long Swamp Road when a Nissan Frontier pickup driven southbound on Pinehurst Road by Zinkoski struck the Volvo, Billhimer said.

Smith was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she died of her injuries, he said.

Zinkoski was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated and released.

Zinkoski’s blood samples taken there eventually showed he was above a .08 blood alcohol content at the time of the crash, the legal threshold for intoxication in New Jersey. They also showed the presence of cocaine and benzodiazepine, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Vehicular Homicide Unit of the prosecutor's office and Plumsted police showed that Zinkoski was traveling the average speed of 86 mph at the time of the crash, Billhimer said.

Zinkoski was also charged with reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

