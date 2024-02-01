Beacon Academy addresses education inequity, prepares students for prep school

TechCrunch

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is discussing more penalties on Paytm Payments Bank and may reach a decision within days, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, as troubles mount for the Indian financial services firm that serves more than 330 million customers. The central bank has internally discussed revoking the payments bank license of Paytm, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the press. In one of its strongest worded letters, the RBI on Wednesday ordered new curbs on Paytm Payments Bank, virtually ensuring that the Payments Bank no longer operates most of its businesses in less than six weeks.