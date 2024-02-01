Beacon Academy addresses education inequity, prepares students for prep school
The rigorous schedule, which includes exposure to different athletics and the arts, is meant to prepare the students for independent high schools.
The rigorous schedule, which includes exposure to different athletics and the arts, is meant to prepare the students for independent high schools.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
With mortgage rates fluctuating, here's how to prepare to refinance so you're ready to act when the time is right.
These oil-absorbing wonder products work to freshen blowouts, give hair body and extend wash times by days.
Volvo, owned by China’s Geely, reported deliveries surged in 2023 to 708K cars, resulting in SEK 399.3 billion ($38.37 billion) in revenue, a 21% jump from a year ago.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products,' raved one reviewer.
If you’ve considered splurging on a premium monitor, Samsung has some deals worth investigating. The company’s offerings, including the 55-inch Odyssey Ark), 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED are among the models discounted in a wide-ranging monitor sale on Amazon and Samsung’s website.
Pokémon Go creator Niantic is bringing an AR skateboarding game to mixed-reality headsets like the Apple Vision Pro. Rodney Mullen’s SKATRIX will also be released on mobile devices.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
Google is rolling out a number of generative AI updates, including a new text-to-image tool called ImageFX. Meanwhile, people in most countries can now generate images in the Bard chatbot for free.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A small U.K. startup that combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by "smart buses" startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a private equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for school and college bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the U.K. Its acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is discussing more penalties on Paytm Payments Bank and may reach a decision within days, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, as troubles mount for the Indian financial services firm that serves more than 330 million customers. The central bank has internally discussed revoking the payments bank license of Paytm, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the press. In one of its strongest worded letters, the RBI on Wednesday ordered new curbs on Paytm Payments Bank, virtually ensuring that the Payments Bank no longer operates most of its businesses in less than six weeks.
Stellar Blade, Shift Up’s action RPG initially scheduled to launch in 2023, is coming soon. Sony announced at its first State of Play of 2024 that the futuristic game will launch on April 26 as a PS5 exclusive.
Dave the Diver is coming to PS5 and PS4. The 2023 breakout hit won Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards — stretching the definition of “indie.”
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.