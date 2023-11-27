'A beacon for generations to come': Joe Biden, Kamala Harris set to honor Rosalynn Carter in Georgia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to pay tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died earlier this month at age 96.

The Bidens are scheduled to attend a tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The tribute service on Tuesday comes in a long line of memorials throughout Georgia honoring the former first lady’s life and legacy. The events started Monday with a wreath-laying scheduled in Americus, Georgia, at Georgia Southwestern State University, her alma mater.

"Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society’s greatest needs," the Bidens said in a statement last week. Carter was the wife of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president. Jimmy Carter, 99, is currently in hospice care.

"She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,” the Bidens said.

Harris also recalled Rosalynn Carter’s “life of service, faith, compassion, and unmatched moral leadership.”

“As a humanitarian, a public servant, and a global leader, Mrs. Carter improved the lives of millions—and inspired countless more to dedicate their lives to service. Her legacy will be a beacon for generations to come,” Harris said.

Honoring a first lady

Rosalynn Carter was considered her husband's partner and collaborator both in and out of office.

In 1987, she founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers at Emory, which has helped people caring for loved ones through direct service programs and reform policy initiatives.

Carter was scheduled to lie in repose for several hours at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

The former first lady’s funeral service will be in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday at the Maranatha Baptist Church, where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school. She is set to be buried in a private ceremony at the home she and former President Jimmy Carter shared for decades.

Historians and other experts emphasized that Plains is synonymous with the Carters’ life and legacies. The small town, with a population of approximately 600 people, is where the couple grew up and made their longtime home, a one-story ranch house they built in 1961.

"I don't think you can stress the significance of Plains enough," Amber Roessner, a professor at the University of Tennessee who has written extensively on the Carters, previously told USA TODAY.

Complete schedule of Rosalynn Carter's memorial services

Tuesday:

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Carter Presidential Center departure ceremony. Motorcade proceeds to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

1-2:30 p.m.: Tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University with invited guests.

Wednesday:

10:55 a.m.: The funeral procession arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

11 a.m.: A service for family and invited friends takes place at the church.

12:30 p.m.: The casket will be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris set to honor Rosalynn Carter in Georgia