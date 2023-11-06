Beacon Heights Saturday stabbing death a homicide; suspect arrested in Friday shooting death

SOUTH BEND — Investigators are treating a Saturday afternoon stabbing death at the Beacon Heights Apartment complex as a homicide.

About 2:40 p.m. Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail in the Beacon Heights apartment area and found a man that had received stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where police said he died from his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has characterized the incident as a homicide and is investigating it. The man's identity has not been released until his family is notified.

The news release from the South Bend Police Department said the stabbing death was believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Second death at Beacon Heights

The stabbing death was the second fatal incident at Beacon Heights last week.

On Friday morning, a woman identified as Khalyiah Bell, 26, was found dead by officers in the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive. Police said she had suffered gunshot wounds.

The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Bell's death.

Juwan Dockery, 22, was identified as a suspect and was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with the case. He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Anyone with information about the Beacon Heights stabbing death is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or visit southbend.crimestoppersweb.com to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man stabbed to death as suspect arrested in Beacon Heights woman's death