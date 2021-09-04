Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Beacon Lighting Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.046 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.088 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Beacon Lighting Group has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of A$2.18. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Beacon Lighting Group paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 24% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Beacon Lighting Group's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Beacon Lighting Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Beacon Lighting Group has delivered 30% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has Beacon Lighting Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Beacon Lighting Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Beacon Lighting Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Beacon Lighting Group that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

