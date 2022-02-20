Beacon Lighting Group's (ASX:BLX) Dividend Will Be Increased To AU$0.043

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) will increase its dividend on the 11th of March to AU$0.043, which is 2.4% higher than last year. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.4%.

Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Beacon Lighting Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 8.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Beacon Lighting Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was AU$0.014 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.088. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Beacon Lighting Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Beacon Lighting Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Beacon Lighting Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

