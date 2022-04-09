Beacon Minerals Limited's (ASX:BCN) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Beacon Minerals' (ASX:BCN) stock up by 9.7% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Beacon Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beacon Minerals is:

28% = AU$15m ÷ AU$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.28.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Beacon Minerals' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Beacon Minerals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Beacon Minerals' considerable five year net income growth of 55% was to be expected.

We then compared Beacon Minerals' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Beacon Minerals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Beacon Minerals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Beacon Minerals' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. So it seems that Beacon Minerals is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Beacon Minerals only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Beacon Minerals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Beacon Minerals by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

