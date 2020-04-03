A beagle was trapped under pickup for 40 miles. These firefighters came to the rescue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Firefighters and members of the Humane Society made a heroic rescue Thursday morning at the Rochester Public Market in New York.

Zeke, a 2-year-old beagle, was trapped under his owner's pickup and first responders were able to free him.

Zeke crawled under his owner's pickup and got stuck.

"He had been trapped there for an extended period of time and traveled at least 40 miles," firefighters said in a release.

Zeke traveled all the way from Canandaigua because his owner is a vendor at the Rochester Public Market.

"The dog barked when he got out of the car," firefighters said.

Firefighters worked for several minutes to try to remove Zeke, but made the decision to reach out to Lollypop Farm to provide staff and expertise.

Zeke was finally removed after a veterinarian recommended he be sedated. The veterinarian evaluated Zeke.

Firefighters said Zeke was trapped under the pickup for about 30 minutes. He appeared to have minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Beagle trapped under pickup for 40 miles rescued by firefighters