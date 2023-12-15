Bealls is a 109-year-old Florida-based store. Here are the hours, how to pronounce it

If you live in or have been to Florida, you’ve probably seen a ton of Bealls and Bealls Outlet stores. The chain of clothing stores is headquartered in Florida and has been around for almost 110 years.

The Bradenton-based store is similar to Marshalls or Ross, selling clothing, shoes and home goods that “reflect the Florida lifestyle.”

Here’s which states have Bealls stores, how to pronounce the name and what Bealls’ business hours are.

What states have Bealls?

There are over 500 Bealls stores in more than 15 states. The states with the most stores are Florida, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Is Bealls owned by TJ Maxx?

Although it seems like it could be in the TJ Maxx and Marshalls family, Bealls is still a family business. It’s been privately owned and operated by the Beall family.

Bealls was founded in 1915 by Robert M. Beall, who was 22 at the time. The current CEO, Matt Beall, is his direct descendant.

Is it pronounced Bealls or Bells 🔔?

You don’t pronounce the “a” in Bealls, so it actually sounds like “bells” when you say it out loud.

Bealls business hours near me

Most Bealls stores in Florida open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. every day. Some stores open an hour earlier, at 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bealls was founded 109 years ago in Florida. Here are the store hours