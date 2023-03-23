Beam Global Bolsters Financial Flexibility Via New $100M Credit Facility

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has secured a $100 million line of credit with supply chain solutions specialist, OCI Group, based in London, U.K.

  • The credit facility is non-dilutive and inexpensive, priced at SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) plus 300 basis points.

  • There is no minimum use requirement, and OCI and Beam Global have agreed that the $100 million cap can be increased if needed.

  • Beam Global intends to use the funds to provide working capital to support its growth in product orders and deliveries.

  • Beam Global currently has no debt and approximately 10 million shares outstanding.

  • "This credit line gives us an additional layer of financial flexibility which will allow us to aggressively grow without taking on long-term debt or diluting our shareholders," said CEO Desmond Wheatley.

  • The facility is a five-year agreement and is effective and active immediately.

  • Price Action: BEEM shares are trading higher by 10.8% at $16.06 on the last check Thursday.

