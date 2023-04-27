Beam Team on the brink: Kings fans react after tough home loss to Warriors in Game 5

The Kings have a tall task ahead if they want to extend the franchise’s first playoff run since 2006.

A 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Sacramento gave the NBA’s defending champs a 3-2 series lead over the Kings in the first-round series.

That means the Kings are on the brink of elimination, needing to win Game 6 on the road in San Francisco on Friday to force a Game 7 back at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Warriors have clawed back from the Kings’ 2-0 start, with Wednesday marking the first win in the series by the road team.

Playing with a fracture in the tip of his left index finger, De’Aaron Fox looked good early on, scoring 17 points in the first half as he made the protective equipment on the finger seem like a nonissue.

But Fox struggled in the second half, finishing the game with just 24 points and missing his last seven 3-point attempts after starting 3-for-3 from deep.

If the Kings lose Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center, that’s it – and Wednesday will have marked the final home game in what has been a memorable season, breaking a league-record 16-year playoff drought while introducing the world to a giant purple victory laser.

Loyal Kings fans haven’t given up all hope just yet. Here’s some of what they were saying after a disappointing Game 5 loss.

I’m a Kings fan. But I’m, also, a basketball fan. I’ve said before that they need to win at least one at Chase Center. They needed to win that in Game 3 or 4.

The Kings haven’t lost 3 in a row since November. CRUNCH TIME… — “Acronym + Art” = (@JoKenFujitsu) April 27, 2023

Kings fans, don’t let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.



Game 7 in Sac, Sunday… manifest! — AK (@alexanderckim) April 27, 2023

You have to believe the outcome of this game (and maybe the series) could've been different had De'Aaron Fox been healthy. He just wasn't the same tonight.



Such a bummer for the Kings. — Sean Larken (@Lark_NessMonsta) April 27, 2023

With the way the Kings have been playing though..there’s not that sense of urgency and boldness all throughout the game. See glimpses of it. Tough loss but it’s the teams fault. Now you have to go in Chase and pray for a win. =( — Michael aka Fierce (@fierce_hs) April 27, 2023

Great young team. Future is bright for Kings. It ain't over yet but this was a deflating loss for them. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 27, 2023

"This team is good enough to beat this Warriors team."@KyleDraperTV sounds off on the loss tonight ️ pic.twitter.com/ZhopYgpFlp — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 27, 2023

Kings are a team built to score and Brown is trying to put a defensive lineup out there, which isn't slowing down the Warriors and kneecapping the Kings offense. — Robert Alvis (@robertalvis) April 27, 2023