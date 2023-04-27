Beam Team on the brink: Kings fans react after tough home loss to Warriors in Game 5

Michael McGough
·3 min read

The Kings have a tall task ahead if they want to extend the franchise’s first playoff run since 2006.

A 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Sacramento gave the NBA’s defending champs a 3-2 series lead over the Kings in the first-round series.

That means the Kings are on the brink of elimination, needing to win Game 6 on the road in San Francisco on Friday to force a Game 7 back at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. The Warriors have clawed back from the Kings’ 2-0 start, with Wednesday marking the first win in the series by the road team.

Playing with a fracture in the tip of his left index finger, De’Aaron Fox looked good early on, scoring 17 points in the first half as he made the protective equipment on the finger seem like a nonissue.

But Fox struggled in the second half, finishing the game with just 24 points and missing his last seven 3-point attempts after starting 3-for-3 from deep.

If the Kings lose Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center, that’s it – and Wednesday will have marked the final home game in what has been a memorable season, breaking a league-record 16-year playoff drought while introducing the world to a giant purple victory laser.

Loyal Kings fans haven’t given up all hope just yet. Here’s some of what they were saying after a disappointing Game 5 loss.