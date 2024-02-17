What is 'bean dip', and why is the cast of 'Love Is Blind' spiraling over it?

An awkward moment from Season Six of "Love Is Blind" is giving the infamous Cuties debate from Season Three a run for its money.

This time around, tensions rise when an off-camera joke gets mentioned during filming and stirs up some tension for a couple.

It all goes down when the engaged couples get together during their Dominican Republic getaway. Jimmy Presnell, Clay Gravesande and Jeramey Lutinski are sitting outside shooting the breeze when Clay's fiancé AD Smith walks over and sits with them.

The group starts talking about how all of the couples are so well suited for each other and Jeramey mentions his fiancé Laura Dadisman.

“She is gorgeous, she's amazing. She's taught me about, what is it, bean dip? She told me you would know what that means,” he tells AD.

She proceeds to laugh and turns to Laura and says, "Laura! Bean dip?"

"Not the bean dip!" Brittany Mills exclaims.

Laura makes a motion with her hand and says, "I said, 'Do it when we walk in. She will literally die.'"

What the heck does 'bean dip' mean?

Urban Dictionary defines "bean dip" as "(flicking) a woman's (or man's) breast with the index finger."

It's "dubbed 'bean dip' because the move is similar to that of scooping up bean dip," the website reads.

Back in the scene, Jeramey defends himself and says, "No, she told me to do it to you and I was like, 'I'm gonna get f------ canceled.'"

AD urges Jeramey not to attempt any bean dip action with her breasts and says, "I will fight you."

"No, absolutely not. She set me up. She was trying to set me up with some bull----," Jeramey says.

After AD catches Clay up on the definition of bean dip, Clay seems bewildered. Jeramey says Laura is "wild." AD seems to agree, saying it's "so crazy" that Laura would suggest he smack her breasts. Clay also warns Jeramey not to touch AD.

Meanwhile, Jeramey calls Laura over as she walks by and she says, "What did you say? Who did you offend?"

"Probably AD," he replies.

"I hope not!" Laura says.

"No, you offended me," Clay says.

Laura says the group is "making something out of nothing." But Brittany says, "You did say, 'Bean dip AD.'"

Laura insists she was joking. Clay can't quite believe that "bean dip" is an actual thing, calling it "crazy terminology."

"I didn't invent it," Laura says.

"You did. I have never heard that terminology," Clay replies.

When Laura walks away, she talks with AD, who explains that the girls may find the situation funny, but Clay "doesn't know the joke."

"Well, Jeramey's in the wrong for even bringing it up cause it was a literal joke," Laura says.

Back with the boys, Clay makes it clear that he's "not gonna blame" Jeramey and says he appreciates him bringing it up.

What does AD think about the whole bean dip debacle?

While talking with TODAY.com, the reality star said she thought it was just a "joke" between the ladies.

"I am actually so shocked that it’s even a topic. I didn’t realize that it had such a deep effect on anyone really. I thought it just happened in passing, we’re having a conversation and now we’re here. I didn’t think it would be that that big. I didn’t lose any sleep over it,“ she explained.

What do fans think about the bean dip debate?

After the first batch of "Love Is Blind" Season Six episodes premiered, viewers took to X to share their reactions to the bean dip scene.

"They’re sexuali(z)ing the hell out of AD on Love is Blind. That Laura woman is a weirdo and then she’s going to sit there and act innocent after her ‘bean flick’ foolishness," one wrote.

Another X user seemed to side with Clay and said, "I’ve never heard that terminology either."

One X user suggested that the bean dip incident wouldn't bode well for Laura and Jeramey's relationship.

"I don’t see Laura walking down the aisle with Jeramey. She’s rethinking her acceptance after #beandip," they wrote.

Some social media users even shared suggestions for how Laura could've handled the situation differently.

"Laura, it was a bad joke but all you had to do was apologize. That woulda eased the situation on Love is Blind," one wrote.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com