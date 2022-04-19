Bean, Godsil bring ROWVA School Board to 7 members; Lake voted board president

ROWVA Board President Scott Lake listens as Heather Godsil (left) and Emily Bean read the oath before being seated on the board Monday night. The board is now full, with seven members.

ONEIDA — Two new members joined the ROWVA School Board Monday night, filling the final two seats left by board members who resigned in February and March.

Emily Bean and Heather Godsil took their seats on the board Monday after being sworn in by vice president Scott Lake. The two join Amber Fleming who was seated on the board in March 21.

The three new board members replace Rob Kalb, Melissa Shepherd and Jim Haynes, all who resigned in February and March citing board division as at least a factor.

Asked after the meeting if he wanted to make a comment about the two new board members, Lake said, "When you're ready to do some positive reporting on the district, I'll be glad to talk to you."

More: Did ROWVA board discuss challenged book in private? Attorney General's office is reviewing

Heather Godsil

Heather Godsil and her husband of Oneida have lived in the ROWVA School District for 10 years and have three children in the district. Godsil works as a nurse practitioner.

Emily Bean

Bean lives with her husband in Wataga for the past seven years. They have two children in attending ROWVA schools and a 1-year-old daughter.

"I ran for the school board to help create a strong foundation for the future of the ROWVA schools," Bean said after the meeting.

In a previous email Bean explained that her husband Caleb grew up in Wataga and attended ROWVA.

"He speaks highly of the education and the experience he had," Bean said told The Register-Mail.

She is innovation coordinator in Integrated Solutions (IT) for OSF Healthcare and is working to get her MBA in IT management.

Bean said she's met some great people in ROWVA and looks forward to seeing the impact the board can make moving forward on the the future of ROWVA's educational experience.

Another connecting point in the community for Bean is the Wataga Playground Project. She's helping raise money for a new playground in the village. She also serves as village treasurer.

Story continues

More: What happened in ROWVA? School board splinters over masks, transgender issues, book ban

The board then voted Lake as board president, Matthew Johnson as vice president and Fleming as board secretary.

Adam Seaney

The board went into closed session and upon coming out accepted multiple resignations, including that of Adam Seaney, high school-junior high principal.

Seaney, who is taking a job in Galesburg School District. Galesburg District 205 School Board voted to hire him as vocational director at Galesburg High School, effective July 26. Seaney, who replaces the retiring Jeff Houston, will have an annual salary of $91,412.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Seaney told The Register-Mail Monday. "Vocational education is huge for students in our area and to be able to serve those students is an excellent opportunity."

Seaney's resignation follows that of Superintendent Joe Sornberger, who has accepted the superintendent position at Jasper County Community Unit School District near Effingham. Sornberger and Seaney will finish the academic year at ROWVA.

Seaney was hired in 2018 as ROWVA principal.

More: Six more candidates join field to vie for two open board seats in ROWVA

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Bean, Godsil bring ROWVA School Board to 7 members