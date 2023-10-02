Bear and 2 cubs killed and dumped, CO rangers say. Social media leads to man’s arrest

Social media reports and anonymous tips helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of poaching and dumping bears in Colorado, rangers say.

Wildlife officers responded to the tips and discovered the bodies of a mother bear and her two cubs on state trust land southeast of Salida on Friday, Sept. 29, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in an Oct. 2 news release.

The slain bears had been dumped there, officials said.

Through a search warrant, authorities said they found evidence suggesting the bears had been shot early Monday, Sept. 25 near a home about 10 miles southeast in Howard.

Wildlife officers did not disclose details about the evidence.

Authorities arrested a 52-year-old man on a felony charge of illegal destruction of wildlife, as well as “several misdemeanors including unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat,” officials said in the release.

Officers took the man to Fremont County Jail, where he was later released on a $10,000 bond until he’s formally charged, officials said.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, CPW will have no further comment on this case,” the release said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone commented they were happy to see charges related to the case.

“Saddened my heart,” the person said.

CPW announces the arrest of a Howard man after anonymous tips lead to discovery of three dead bears on state lands.https://t.co/I5V7a4pLgZ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 2, 2023

Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Salida office at 719-530-5520.

Anyone who wants to give information anonymously — about this or any wildlife violation — can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or via email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation, officials said.

“Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment among other charges,” officials said in the release. “Convictions could result in fines and surcharges ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the charge.”

Howard is about 60 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

