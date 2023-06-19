Bear Breaks Into Colorado Home, Eats Pork Chops, and Leaves

A bear broke into a Colorado home and helped itself to the owner’s pork chops and pantry snacks, according to local news reports.

Heidi Hannah told Storyful she recorded this video as the bear broke into and then out of her neighbor’s Steamboat Springs home on June 14. Local news outlet KDVR, reported that the bear entered through a window downstairs, and made it to the master bedroom where it somehow became locked inside. The bear can be seen dangling from the second story window as it attempted to escape.

The owner of the home, Ryan MacFarlane, told the KDVR the bear ripped a window out to let itself in, then helped itself to pork chops he had left out for dinner, and knocked over some plants. The bear was eventually able to leave the home through the same window it used to enter the home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges residents to ‘be bear aware,’ warning that as bears continue to share space with a “growing human population” they will explore all possible food sources, and they will “work hard to get the calories they need, and can easily damage property, vehicles, and homes.” Credit: Heidi Hannah via Storyful