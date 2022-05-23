Bear breaks into Medford home through window and attacks a couple, but they fought back with a kitchen knife

MEDFORD – A Medford couple fought and killed an adult female bear that broke into their home on Friday night, injuring both of them.

The attack was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday on Castle Road in the town of Medford, according to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies and emergency services got there , they found the injured homeowners and their children, who had been asleep at the time of the attack and were unharmed, the sheriff's office said.

The husband and wife told first responders they noticed the bear outside eating from a bird feeder. They yelled at the bear to go away through an open window. The bear turned and charged at the house, breaking in through the window and attacking the couple, the sheriff's office said.

The bear appeared to have one cub that was seen running off as the bear charged.

The couple fought the bear, stabbing it with a kitchen knife. Eventually the husband shot the bear inside the house and killed it.

Both homeowners were injured in the attack, but have since been released from the hospital.

The Wisconsin DNR has taken the bear's body for testing, the sheriff's office said.

This story will be updated.

MORE NEWS: New Marshfield fire chief plans to focus on recruitment, response times and department’s ‘family atmosphere’

MORE NEWS: Wausau man accused of punching, wounding and hiding a cat will continue to face charges, judge rules

Contact Rebecca Loroff at rloroff@gannett.com or 920-907-7801.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Bear breaks into Wisconsin home and attacks couple, they fought back