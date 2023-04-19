A bear in Canada broke into a truck and guzzled a 'massive' amount of soda. It wouldn't drink the diet soda.

Closeup of a young Black Bear in Ontario, Canada Getty Images

A black bear broke into the car of a Canadian woman in British Columbia.

It was after the cans of soda she had left there overnight, CBC reported.

The bear drank 69 of the 72 cans in the car, only stopping at the diet soda.

A Canadian woman woke up to find a furry intruder drinking dozens of cans of her soda.

From her balcony in British Columbia, Sharon Rosel watched as a black bear guzzled down 69 cans of soda, only stopping at the final three cans which were diet, CBC reported.

"He was drinking massive amounts of soda," said Rosel.

Rosel told the outlet that the bear broke the glass of the truck, and she watched for an hour and a half as it used its teeth to break open the cans.

The bear first drank the orange soda, then the cola, and finally, root beer, CBC reported.

This isn't the first time a sweet-toothed animal caused some damage. A wild iguana ran up to a little girl on vacation in Costa Rica, bit her finger, and stole her cake, in a rare incident, Insider previously reported earlier this month.

Rosel owns a food truck and told the outlet she normally encounters bears in her remote area. Despite being diligent in never leaving food in the car overnight, she never imagined a bear would develop a sweet tooth for soda.

"I've been around bears since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, and I have never seen them go after pop," Rosel told CBC.

Rosel's efforts to reason with the bear to leave her car were futile. The bear's soda rush caused soda to be spilled into the gearshift. The bear also ripped the car's leather interior and broke the window roller handle from standing on it.

