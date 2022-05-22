Bear charges through window and attacks couple inside their home, Wisconsin cops say

A Wisconsin couple fought for their lives after a bear forced its way into their home and attacked, police told news outlets.

It happened at a home near Medford on Friday, May 20, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told TV station WSAW. It was around 11 p.m., the husband and wife told deputies, and their children were asleep in bed.

Outside, the couple noticed a bear was eating from a bird feeder. They yelled at the bear, expecting it to go away, WQOW reported. Instead, it turned and charged at them, crashing through a window and into the home.

Forced to defend themselves, the couple grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the bear, WAOW reported. The husband retrieved a gun and fatally shot the animal.

Deputies said the man and woman both suffered bites and other injuries, but they were quickly released from the hospital, according to the station.

The bear was an adult female, probably a mother, as at least one cub was seen running away as the bear rushed toward the couple, outlets reported.

The state Department of Natural Resources took the bear’s remains for testing.

