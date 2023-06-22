Bear Clings To Colorado Home's Window, Grabs A Treat During Surprise Visit

A bear tried to use an alternate exit ― an upper-floor window ― after it made its way inside a Colorado house during an unannounced visit caught on tape earlier this month.

The video shows the bear hanging out of the window before going back inside the Steamboat Springs home. It eventually left through a window on the bottom floor, the same place it entered the house, according to Colorado’s Steamboat Radio.

Homeowner Ryan MacFarlane told Fox 31 that he was not there at the time.

“He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy,” said MacFarlane.

The bear got locked in a bedroom, and a police officer went inside to open a door and give the animal a way out, MacFarlane said.

“I was definitely anxious to get there, and the thought was going through my mind that there were going to be thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And that wasn’t the case this time. Grateful that he was a respectful house guest,” said MacFarlane.

The bear had been involved in at least three break-ins at homes, including attempts to enter one home on multiple occasions, according to Kris Middledorf of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The bear seen in the video was later trapped by wildlife crews and then euthanized, CBS News Colorado reported.

Bear encounters are not uncommon in the area.

Video captured last month showed two cubs stopping by a home in Steamboat Springs. One cub attempted to open a door before a person inside made noise to distract it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales told Fox 31 that bears are “opportunistic” and recommended steps to avoid encounters.

“Starting those practices now, locking up your trash, closing windows and doors — again, doing our part to not teach bears bad habits, because once they learn bad habits, they’re going to keep doing that bad habit,” Gonzales said.

