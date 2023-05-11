Bear Creek man charged with child molestation, drug charges

May 11—PITTSBORO — Investigators searching the home of a man accused of child molestation found enough marijuana to file felony charges against him.

The search was done May 1, after the Chatham County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for the home of Charles Phillip Trotter, 46, of the 1300 block of Vernie Phillips Road in Bear Creek, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

In February, detectives began looking into allegations that Trotter had molested a child family member. Trotter is alleged to have used his cellphone to record the victim in a bathroom, the release said.

A search warrant was issued for Trotter's phone in order to get data from it.

Meanwhile, the victim underwent a medical evaluation which resulted in charges filed against Trotter of taking indecent liberties with a minor and sexual battery, the release said.

That resulted in the search earlier this month in which marijuana was found.

Trotter has been charged with manufacturing marijuana, possessing marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, possessing marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $150,000.