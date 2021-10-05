Bear Creek man found guilty in child sex abuse case

Oct. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A Bear Creek man who was previously accused of molesting two underage girls was found guilty last week of numerous charges against him.

Bruce Joseph Panattieri, 25, was found guilty on Friday by a jury on counts of indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13, indecent assault of a person less than 16 and corruption of minors.

However, he was found not guilty of one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before rendering their verdict, court records show, after a weeklong trial in front of Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Panattieri was arrested by West Pittston in 2019 after two girls came forward, claiming to have been molested by him, first being arrested in June of that year from one girl's claims and then in December on another set of charges. Officers said Panattieri would come into their bedrooms and assault them while they were sleeping.

According to previous reporting, the assaults occurred from March 2017 until March 2019. One of the girls told police he would also routinely sneak into her room and attempt to put his hand down her pants multiple times from March 2017 to 2019, and in May of 2018, he attempted to record the victim undressing by leaving his phone recording in an overnight bag that Panattieri left in her room.

The girl told police that she had to alter her lifestyle in an attempt to stop the assault, saying she started barricading her bedroom door overnight in an attempt to stop him from getting in. She also said she would leave videos playing on her computer all night, hoping this would deter him.

Court records show that Lupas scheduled Panattieri's sentencing for Dec. 28. Lupas denied a motion from prosecutors requesting that Panattieri's bail be revoked, meaning that he will remain free on his combined $75,000 bail between the two sets of charges.

Panattieri was ordered by Lupas to have no contact either with the victims or any of the witnesses in the case. He will also undergo evaluation to determine whether he is a sexually violent predator.