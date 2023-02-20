Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) shareholders have endured a 67% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 67%. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Bear Creek Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Bear Creek Mining saw its revenue grow by 165% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 19% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.1% in the twelve months, Bear Creek Mining shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bear Creek Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bear Creek Mining (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

