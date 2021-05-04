Bear abandoned during storm dies after Colorado wildlife officials try to save her

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect an announcement from wildlife officials Tuesday that the bear “didn’t survive the night.”

An 11-pound bear was found abandoned as a storm rolled through part of Colorado, officials said.

A homeowner spotted the bear Monday near Colorado Springs and called wildlife officials. When they arrived, they found what they thought to be a cub “near death,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Cassidy English said on Twitter.

The bear was near death from hypothermia. @COParksWildlife immediately began warming it and giving it fluids and the bear responded, offering hope it might recover. It was driven 3 hours to CPW's Frisco Creek Wildlife Center in Del Norte for rehab only to get shocking news. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/TRvc3vN1lC — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 4, 2021

English gave the bear fluids, a blanket and a heater to help save it. She then took the bear to a rehabilitation center.

On Tuesday, officials said the bear wasn’t a cub, but instead a starving yearling. A yearling bear should weigh between 30 and 40 pounds. This bear weighed 11.

“It’s the worst case of starvation in a bear I’ve ever seen,” Michael Sirochman, manager of the rehabilitation center, said on Twitter.

Wildlife officials worked to hydrate and warm the bear, but it didn’t survive the night. Officials tried to save the bear by giving it fluids, food and a blanket.

“She was very lethargic,” English said in a video. “She was out in the storm last night, so she was very cold.”

The bear was able to eat and was doing better after that, English said.

“The cub was lively and responsive,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Its prognosis is good.”

Unfortunately, the bear couldn’t survive, wildlife officials said.

“We saved three cubs last year,” Sirochman said. “But this bear was too far gone.”

