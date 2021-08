The Wrap

Hollywood has a special knack for making people feel far from perfect and actresses are no exception. Here are 14 gorgeous women who have been told they were either too fat or too old to play a certain role. Maggie Gyllenhaal “Sherrybaby” star, Maggie Gyllenhaal was turned down for a role because she was “too old” to play the love interest for a 55-year-old man. She was 37 at the time. “It was astonishing to me,” the actress told TheWrap. “It made me feel bad, and then it made me feel angry, and