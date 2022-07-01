Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

This photo combination, provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division, shows a bear cub with a plastic container stuck on its head, in Harwinton, Conn., Thursday, June 23, 2022. After waiting for the cub to come down from the tree, it was successfully tranquilized, and the container removed. Once freed, the cub and its mother were reunited, state wildlife officials said. (Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said.

The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.

“Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly,” the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook.

Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in and then tranquilized it and removed the container.

The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby, the wildlife officials said.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the incident shows why residents should make sure their garbage is property disposed of and secured. “We all need to do our part to keep bears and other wildlife safe and wild,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Worker stabs Zaxby’s restaurant manager with kitchen knife over pay, Texas cops say

    His manager needed surgery, authorities said.

  • MAGA World Freaks Out at Conservative D.C. Examiner for Calling Trump ‘Unfit’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWhen a conservative news outlet published a scathing editorial on Wednesday calling former President Donald Trump “unfit” to ever hold political power again, they surely expected to face some MAGA blowback.But few would have expected the degree to which the Washington Examiner, a longstanding go-to conservative Beltway publication, was ripped apart by fellow conservatives, who branded the outlet as “controlled opposition” and “RINO-funded.”

  • Latvia's leader warns U.S., Europe against Ukraine "war weariness"

    Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins urged countries struggling with inflation to accept it as a small price to pay, as "Ukrainians are paying with their lives."

  • Football hero's killer can't be re-tried for murder

    The man who killed a former NFL player in a New Orleans area road rage incident in 2016 cannot be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the shooting of Joe McKnight. Gasser pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense.

  • A glass of ocean water: Quebec company wins award for desalination technology

    Oneka Technologies says its desalination systems can be powered solely by ocean waves and can deliver thousands of litres of clean drinking water.

  • Record-breaking fish was caught in a Kansas farm pond, officials say. Is that allowed?

    Not everyone thinks this fish should be considered a record breaker.

  • Bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

    It is the second such incident in three days in the US park.

  • Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

    One of the girl's family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, officials said.

  • Powderhorn Ranch donation to Texas will one day create vast coastal state park

    The transaction to donate Powderhorn Ranch conserves one of the state’s largest “unspoiled coastal prairies in Texas."

  • Biologists Release 25 Threatened Eastern Indigo Snakes in Alabama Forest

    America’s longest native snake is slithering its way to a comeback. It's good news... we promise!

  • New recycling method could eliminate the climate impact of plastic

    Story at a glance Plastic pollution is one of the more pressing issues for conservationists and environmentalists alike. Researchers in Sweden harvested a byproduct of plastic disposal and used it to create a new sustainable plastic. By incentivizing collection of this byproduct, experts hope to scale the process and create a more sustainable plastic recycling…

  • Danger noodles? Rarely. What to know about Delaware's 19 snake species

    Of Delaware's 19 snake species, you're likely to only see four of them. Only one is venomous. Learn more about them and how to identify them

  • Goats released in New York City park to eat invasive weeds

    More than a dozen goats journeyed to Riverside Park in New York City on Wednesday to feast on weeds, a chemical-free way to remove invasive species while adding to the joys of nature. The furry visitors arrived in Manhattan from Green Goats farm in Rhinebeck, New York, earlier in the day to gobble up overgrown brush - even species dangerous to humans, like poison ivy. "Imagine trying to keep your balance while you're pulling out invasive plants so that you can plant native species that will better hold the soil and provide better habitat for the wildlife."

  • Steve Irwin's Family Just Opened a Luxury Lodge at the Australia Zoo to Honor His Legacy — Take a Look Inside

    The Crocodile Hunter Lodge opened in Beerwah, Queensland, on June 22, 2022.

  • 'I saw how a yard could be.' Couple turned acres of farm fields into 3 prairies in the Town of Eagle

    Jean and Tom Weedman found a mission after retiring from teaching: turning land into prairie. They bought 5 acres in the Town of Eagle and got to work

  • 127 cockatiels, parrots and more saved from Florida home after owner dies, rescuers say

    The birds needed food and water and some had medical issues, rescuers said.

  • Berlin preps 'huge thermos' to help heat homes this winter

    The rust-colored tower rising from an industrial site near the banks of Berlin's Spree river looks nothing like the sleek flasks Germans use for coffee, yet its purpose is similar: to provide some warmth throughout the day, especially when it's cold outside. With a height of 45 meters (almost 150 feet) and holding up to 56 million liters (14.8 million gallons) of hot water, utility company Vattenfall says the tower will help heat Berlin homes this winter even if Russian gas supplies dry up. “It's a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company's heat unit in Germany.

  • Indian animal rescuer catches 47 venomous snakes

    STORY: The district is surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary and thick forests which often leads the snakes and other animals to sneak into human habitations."I have caught around 47 snakes in the last six days," said rescuer Kartik Sethi on Tuesday (June 28).Indian Spectacled Cobra, Banded krait, Russell's Viper, and Common Krait were among the snakes that were caught, said Snake helpline member, Kartik Sethi.The reptiles were later released in the Nilgiri forest area.Snakes are straying more frequently into human habitations as growing settlements have encroached upon the forests, driving the reptiles out of their habitats.

  • Rare 'white rainbow' caught on camera gracing skies over city skyline

    Most rainbows are colorful and vibrant, but not this one. A rare white rainbow, also known as a ghost rainbow or a fogbow, was captured on video arcing over the skies of Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, on June 29. The vivid fogbow clearly stands out amid the fog bank lingering in the skies over the Chinese city, which is located in the country's north along the Russian border. The bright blue skies contrast against the bright white fogbow, and the partly sunny conditions in the fogbow's bac

  • Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

    Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators. July tends to be when great whites appear in earnest as the cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said during a news conference at the organization’s offices in Chatham on Wednesday. Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist who has been studying the region’s great whites for decades, said the animals still tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape, where they feast on a flourishing seal population.