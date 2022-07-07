Bear dramatically falls from 49-foot-tall tree
A bear in Mexico fell from a 49-foot-tall tree he was stuck in after officials used a tranquilizer to help him down.
IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 13:20 One of the missiles that the Russians fired at Odesa region on 7 July hit the empty tanker "Millennial Spirit '', sailing under the flag of Moldova, which is drifting in the Black Sea.
"I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia. ... I really do hope it makes women feel confident," Moore said of the photoshoot.
Kourtney Kardashian just posed almost topless in a semi-nude mirror selfie as part of her latest Instagram photo dump.
Last week, the owner of the Michigan ice cream shop called it “disturbing and unsettling” when officers come to the restaurant wearing body armor.
A couple wants to take on the Army Corps of Engineers over its project to clear trees to protect a dike.
Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.
"These apps have gone too far in my opinion."
Her vibrant Paris Fashion Week style has been refreshing.
Serena Williams snubbed the Centre Court centenary celebrations after Wimbledon officials allegedly refused to let her keep her five courtesy cars for the whole tournament.
The man had gone missing a day earlier, deputies say.
The man had been shooting off fireworks with a friend when one exploded the wrong direction.
A YouTuber allegedly hacked into the CCTV cameras of an India-based scam ring office and gathered enough evidence of fraud to alert local police, which ultimately led to five arrests. The most recent video uploaded by Scambaiter on Sunday, titled “I Got Scammers ARRESTED On Their CCTV Cameras!”, has garnered nearly a million views at the time of this writing. In the 20-minute clip, viewers are given a look at CCTV footage taken from June 13-24, beginning with video of the alleged scammers at work, posing as Best Buy’s Geek Squad tech support employees, and ending with their arrest by local police in Punjab, India.
Russian fear of HIMARS multiple launcher rocket systems forces the occupiers to abandon their military equipment warehouses en masse, Zaporizhzhya regional military administration reported on July 7.
The couple was volunteering at the event prior to the fatal crash, police said.
Police in Richmond, Va., said a tip from a “hero citizen” helped prevent two illegal immigrants from carrying out a planned shooting at a Fourth of July celebration.
The gate opens to reveal a seemingly ordinary community. RVs and small homes line the roads, péntaque and pickleball courts offer residents recreational spaces, and the front office acts as the community’s nucleus. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
Large tree branches, power lines and other debris littered the roadways in Bowie Wednesday morning one day after a tornado struck the area.
Antonio Perez/Pool via ReutersMichele Rebollar remembers the moment during her son Anthony LaPorte’s funeral when Bobby Crimo—now charged with massacring seven people and wounding two dozen others at a Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade—stood up to speak.It was August 2017, and the long-haired, awkward Crimo described how Anthony was one of the only people he had to confide in. “My name is Bobby, and Anthony was the person I would call when I couldn’t sleep and he would always reply,” Crimo
"Our goal was to create stylish swimsuits that women of all ages can feel confident, secure, and comfortable wearing," she tells InStyle, exclusively.
The Georgia Republican spoke just days after seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a parade in Illinois.