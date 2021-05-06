Bear encounter in North Carolina woman’s yard sends her to the hospital, officials say

Simone Jasper
·2 min read

A homeowner received hospital treatment after a run-in with a bear in her North Carolina yard, officials said.

The woman was with her dogs when the bear “made contact with” her on Tuesday morning, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told McClatchy News. It happened in Henderson County, south of the mountain tourist town of Asheville.

“She consequently sought treatment at the hospital and was released that same morning,” officials said in an emailed statement. “No serious injuries were reported.”

The wildlife commission said it opened an investigation into the encounter and found the woman’s dogs hadn’t been on leashes. Officials speculated the mother bear may have thought the dogs would threaten her cub and was acting defensively.

Black bears, the only species in North Carolina, typically avoid humans but become active in late spring as they look for food and mates. Those searches can bring them closer to residential areas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To reduce your chances of a bear encounter, experts recommend keeping your pets on a leash, bringing their food inside and not allowing them to run after or bark at the wild animals. Other tips include securing your garbage cans and removing bird feeders from your yard, McClatchy News reported.

If you spot a bear, wildlife experts recommend you avoid contact and slowly leave the area while making noise.

After the Henderson County encounter, the wildlife commission said the homeowner was cooperative and officials shared information about BearWise Basics, which are tips for staying safe while living among bears.

“The agency deployed remote cameras to monitor the bears in the area and canvassed the neighborhood to alert residents of bear activity and encouraged them to follow the BearWise Basics, which they were all receptive and happy to do,” officials said.

Bears are found in the eastern and western parts of North Carolina. The animals prefer to live in forests and swamps, according to the wildlife commission.

Three-legged bears are wandering around western North Carolina. Are traps to blame?

Bear kills woman while she walks her dogs, Colorado officials say. ‘Sad and tragic’

Recommended Stories

  • Flock of rare condors descends on California woman’s home — and wreaks havoc on her deck

    “To have that many condors on my house was surreal.”

  • Hilarious Video of Cat Who Cleans Owner's House Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons

    Can we get this cat to visit our house?

  • ‘The whole yard was full.’ Thousands of Brood X cicadas invade NC woman’s property

    “I’ve never seen cicadas like this before — ever.”

  • Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

    At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence. "This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira. "Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said. Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt. Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.

  • How 3 California teens made their high school more sustainable: 'We just really want to see change'

    After witnessing wildfires and droughts, Kevin Malaekeh, Jack Galloway and Jake McCullough decided to make a change.

  • Sharks are among a group of animals with a 6th sense that humans don't have - they use Earth's magnetic field to navigate

    A new study suggests sharks use the magnetic field to orient themselves on long migrations. They're far from the only animals with that sixth sense.

  • Black bear falls from tree into tarp at Pa. university

    Students at Clarion University received quite the surprise during finals week.

  • HMS Terror: Identity of sailor on doomed 1845 Franklin expedition discovered using DNA

    In 1845, Sir John Franklin gathered 129 sailors on two ships and set course for the Arctic, in an attempt to find the Northwest Passage. After three punishing years in the freezing sea, the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror ran out of food and became trapped in the ice. Despite a number of desperate escape attempts, all of the men perished. Now, the skeletal remains of one of the sailors has been identified after expert DNA testing and genealogical analysis by a team of researchers. DNA extracted from tooth and bone samples were confirmed to be the remains of Warrant Officer John Gregory, an engineer aboard HMS Erebus. His DNA matched a sample obtained from a direct descendant of Mr Gregory, researchers from the University of Waterloo, Lakehead University, and Trent University found.

  • Charlotte area colleges should require returning students to get the COVID vaccine

    To keep the Charlotte area safe, local colleges and universities must rethink their COVID vaccine policies. (Letters to the Editor)

  • WEB EXTRA: Brood X Cicadas Expected In Maryland Soon

    What you need to know about the cicada palooza.

  • Opinion: A bear walked into a news conference. That should not have happened

    The last thing John Cox should have done was drag a bear along with him to a press event.

  • With No Known Cause, Mom of Girl Paddled by Florida Principal Is Investigated for Neglect

    In a confusing development, the mother of the Florida 6-year-old paddled at school is being investigated for alleged neglect at home. On April 13, the mother in question secretly filmed a Central Florida elementary school principal paddling her daughter in front of her, apparently as punishment for $50 worth of damage to a school computer. […]

  • Oklahoma court overturns another death penalty, cites McGirt

    An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted of killing a teenager, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state lacks jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims were tribal citizens. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction and sentence of Miles Sterling Bench, 30, in the 2012 beating death of 16-year-old Braylee Henry inside a convenience store in Velma, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, where Bench worked.

  • With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?

    As the economy revs up to meet the rapacious demand of tens of millions of newly vaccinated Americans, employers say they cannot fill their yawning need for labor. Take Alex Washut. In January he mapped out hiring plans for his two breakfast and lunch eateries in western Massachusetts and figured he'd need to hire 20 new cooks, servers, dishwashers and other staff by May. He has doubled wages in some cases but has managed to hire only five; most of the time, he said, job candidates never even show for their interviews.

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • 'My heart breaks for our student': 4 people killed after small plane crashed into Mississippi home

    A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three others who were flying to a graduation ceremony.

  • A Federal Judge Finds That Bill Barr Was a Fixer and Corrupter of Justice

    Drew AngererWhat remains of Bill Barr’s sullied reputation was blown up when federal district Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that the government must turn over the memorandum, which the public has yet to fully see and that the Justice Department relied upon in declining to prosecute the 45th president.Not only was Barr being personally “disingenuous” by announcing his decision before the Mueller report was released and pretending he used the report to reach a conclusion instead of simply announcing the one he’d come to before the special counsel’s work had even finished his work, she wrote, “but DOJ has been disingenuous to this Court.”“The fact that (Trump) would not be prosecuted was a given,” the judge wrote. In reality, it was a given from the moment Barr was appointed by Trump, as the past inevitably became prelude given his first stint as attorney general under George H.W. Bush. Back then, DOJ resisted efforts to get to the bottom of U.S. government-backed financing of Iraq in the run-up to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.Mueller Report Has a Hidden Message for BarrPressed by House Democrats to appoint an independent counsel, Barr refused, while insisting it was “not a crime,” “simply not criminal in any way,” “nothing illegal.” What he meant was that oversight was for Democratic presidents only.In 2019, Barr stonewalled then Sen. Kamala Harris when she asked him whether Donald Trump or anyone at the White House had inquired or urged that he open an investigation into anyone. Think of Barr as an updated version of Roy Cohn, an earlier Trump lawyer. Both men attended Horace Mann, the swank private school in the Riverdale section of New York City, and Columbia University. As with Cohn, things are not ending well for Barr. For the record, Judge Jackson’s recent opinion was not written on a blank slate. Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee, had already blasted Barr’s allergy to the truth. In a March 2020 decision in a related case, the judge “seriously” questioned Barr’s integrity and credibility, and deployed words like “distorted” and “misleading” to make his point.He also observed that it appeared that Barr had “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary.”DOJ is not a public relations shop. Likewise, the department’s client is the U.S., not the occupant of the Oval Office. The imperial presidency is supposed to have limits.Barr’s reputation also stands to be tarnished by his efforts to put his thumb on the scale in connection with the sentencing of a since-pardoned Roger Stone and the Mike Flynn debacle. Like Stone, Flynn too received a Trump pardon. But along the way, Barr’s handling of Flynn’s case raised eyebrows from the bench.Specifically, Judge Emmet Sullivan hammered Barr while dismissing, at the DOJ’s request, its own case against Flynn after he had pleaded guilty. Sullivan observed, “In view of the government’s previous argument in this case that Mr. Flynn’s false statements were ‘absolutely material’ because his false statements ‘went to the heart’ of the FBI’s investigation, the government’s about-face, without explanation, raises concerns about the regularity of its decision-making process.”“Raises concerns”? Talk about understatement.By the end of Trump’s term, Flynn would call for the imposition of martial law. Meanwhile, Flynn’s brother, Charles Flynn, another general, was on duty during the insurrection. To top it all off, Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, would emerge as a grim punchline in attempting to “release the Kraken” to try and push through Trump’s Big Lie.As for the Flynn pardon, it happened on Barr’s watch, on November 25, 2020, more than two weeks before Barr quit. And here too, Barr’s past is relevant.After Bush 41 lost to Bill Clinton, Barr successfully pushed for pardons for Caspar Weinberger, Ronald Reagan’s defense secretary, and others in connection with the Iran-Contra scandal. “I favored the broadest pardon authority,” Barr explained. There were some people just arguing just for Weinberger. I said, ‘No–in for a penny, in for a pound.’”To his credit, Barr resisted Trump’s entreaties to find fraud with the election where none existed and, when he finally quit, the outgoing AG took a swipe at Trump and his efforts to undo the election results, and tried to suggest there was still some regularity to DOJ’s decision-making process by declaring that “it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome.”Much too little, too late. Meanwhile, AG Merrick Garland has until May 17 to appeal Judge Jackson’s ruling. If he does not, the full memo that Barr used when he was the attorney general to justify the fix that was already in will immediately become public—and the fixer’s reputation will take one more hard hit as his successor begins the hard work of restoring integrity and public confidence in a battered Justice Department.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police Arrest Suspect Behind Stabbing of Two Elderly Asian Women in SF

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a GoFundMe to help the Eng family with medical expenses. A man suspected to be behind the stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco on Tuesday is now in police custody. What happened: The violent attack happened at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Frito-Lay is recalling Ruffles chips for a bizarre reason

    Frito-Lay is one of the biggest snack-makers on the planet. The company produces a huge number of different products in a variety of flavors and, for the most part, it gets things right when it comes to packaging. Unfortunately, even the most well-oiled machines aren't immune to hiccups every now and again. A new recall issued by Frito-Lay is a reminder of that. The company released a notice that it is conducting a voluntary recall of certain bags of Ruffles brand chips due to a mixup in the packaging process. The error resulted in a different flavor of chip being packaged in bags for Ruffles All Dressed Up flavor chips. The error sounds minor, but the recall had to be issued due to the flavor of chips that were placed in the wrong bags. The chips are a flavor that includes milk as an ingredient. Milk is a known allergen and can cause some pretty serious reactions in people who are sensitive to it. If an individual with a milk allergy consumes the chips they could face serious health consequences up to and including death. Yeah, it's pretty serious stuff. Frito-Lay released the following as part of its recall announcement: The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action. The company doesn't say exactly what type of chip ended up in the Ruffles All Dressed bags, but whatever it was it contains milk. Hopefully, anyone with a milk allergy will notice that the chips in the bags are different from what it says on the packaging and avoid eating them, but that can't be guaranteed. Identifying information including the UPC and date codes can be found on the recall bulletin. The company says that the chips were likely sold through Sam's Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company says that the recalled chips would not have been distributed to any other retailer, meaning that Sam's Club customers will want to be particularly vigilant of the chips they have recently purchased. Frito-Lay provides the following contact information on the recall page: Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday). If you purchased any of these chips you are advised to avoid eating them, especially if you have a dairy or milk allergy. They can be safely discarded or returned to the store where you purchased them. You can also call the number above to discuss a refund if you purchased any recalled Ruffles.

  • Florida Wildlife Sanctuary Welcomes 12 Former Circus Elephants

    “We are pleased to give them a place where they can live comfortably for the rest of their lives.”