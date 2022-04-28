Bear family breaks into van in search for food
A mamma bear and her cub decided to check for food inside a van parked outside a home in Asheville, North Carolina. They effortlessly unlatched the door, slid it open and jumped inside.
STORY: The week-old Masai calf was unveiled to the public on Thursday.“He's very curious about the zookeepers, myself and our interaction with his mom and the other giraffes. So he's kind of a little shy right now, but hopefully as he gets older, he'll warm up to us as well like his parents are," said L.A. Zoo Giraffe Keeper, Mike Bona.The calf was born on April 8 to 10-year old parents Zainabu and Phillip who already share one other youngster together.The baby - still unnamed - weighed 172 pounds (78 kg) at birth and clocked in at 6ft 7in (2 meters) tall, setting a record as the largest calf to be born in the zoo’s history. He’s Zainabu’s fourth offspring and Phillip’s sixth.Zainabu carried the calf for 15 months before going into labor, which lasted around three hours. She will be ready to reproduce again in around three to six months, her keepers said.When fully grown, the new calf could reach up to 17 feet (5.1 meters) in height and weigh as much as 2,700 pounds (1,225 kg). But before that, he’s likely to be moved from this family to start his own.
Tango, the 255-foot luxury yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, was seized by Spain at request of the US earlier this month.
Whether in need of a water rescue or hanging in a jacuzzi, these two bears certainly know how to get attention.
On April 30, 1997, Ellen DeGeneres publicly came out as gay on her sitcom, Ellen
An Oath Keepers member on Friday admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and agreed to cooperate with investigators, handing a win to prosecutors as they prepare for a likely trial against the far-right group's founder. Brian Ulrich, 44, of Georgia pleaded guilty on Friday during a court hearing in federal court in the District of Columbia. Ulrich was one of 11 Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in an indictment unsealed in January.
Resorts World Las Vegas is rolling the dice on electric vehicle rentals. The hotel and casino company said it is partnering with EVole Rentals, which offers exclusively offers Teslas , to bring the first carbon neutral car rental service to the Strip. Daily rates start at $199, with the fleet including the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y, Model X and more, EVole said.
Collins DuPont Designs Interior in Mangrove Bay
Patrol crafts manned by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force set off each day from a former luxury resort hotel, as the archipelago nation works to control a spike in migrants attempting to reach the United States on often rickety and overloaded boats. One increasingly popular hub for human smugglers is the island chain Bimini, best known for its pristine turquoise seas and wealthy tourists on yachts, less than 50 nautical miles from Florida. In January, a sole survivor was found clinging to a capsized vessel that had been carrying him and 39 other migrants from Bimini to Florida.
A curious cat managed to get her head stuck inside a food container, much to the amusement of their owner in Houghton Lake, Michigan.Video filmed by Evelyn Gaitan shows Ponyo, the one-year-old cat, wedge her head inside an Arby’s container causing her to fall backward and descend the furniture backward in confusion.Gaitan said Ponyo’s dramatic reaction left her “in no condition” to help the food “obsessed” Ponyo. Credit: Evelyn Gaitan via Storyful
Rancher Jim Schwertner says his offer of 100 acres for a Twitter headquarters at no cost is a serious one, but he hasn't heard back from Elon Musk.
A large bear was caught on camera enjoying a slow and peaceful wake up at South Lake Tahoe, California.Footage captured by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, and shared to Instagram on April 17, shows the bear stretching and yawning, appearing without a care in the world.Sielsch frequently captures videos and images of wildlife in the Lake Tahoe area and shares the footage on his Instagram account. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful
A Putnam County woman was arrested and charged with attacking a school bus driver in front of children.
Noncommissioned officers and privates with Russia’s 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade are accused of taking civilians hostage and mistreating them in the Kyiv suburb.
For more than 20 years, Harry Lennix — an actor best known for his roles in TV shows and film such as “The Blacklist,” “Dollhouse” and “Justice League” — has been an advisor for the Chicago-based Black theater company Congo Square Theatre. The company, which doesn’t have a permanent performance space, has struggled to find […]
Width of the tooth root is twice as large as any aquatic reptile known, say scientists
While he’s been acting for decades, John Travolta’s favorite role is being a father.
The Chicago Police Department recently overstepped prosecutors to charge a man accused of a brutal deadly attack with a hammer — after he claimed self-defense.